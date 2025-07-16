Falcons will wear throwback uniforms three times in 2025

The Falcons’ red helmets will be making three appearances during the 2025 season.

The team announced their plans to wear their throwback uniforms during three prime-time games. The first appearance will come during a Monday night home game against the Bills in Week Six.

Atlanta will break out their old uniforms again for a Thursday night road contest in Tampa in Week 15. The final scheduled game with the throwbacks will be a Monday night matchup with the Rams in Week 17.

The Falcons will be hoping for the same success in those uniforms that they had during the 2024 season. The Falcons were 3-0 while wearing the red helmets last year and 5-9 in their other games.