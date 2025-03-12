Falcons, WR KhaDarel Hodge agree to two-year deal

Receiver KhaDarel Hodge will continue his career with the Falcons.

Hodge has agreed to return to Atlanta on a two-year, $6 million deal, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL media.

Hodge, 30, has spent the last three seasons with the Falcons. He caught seven passes for 131 yards last year — none bigger than his 45-yard touchdown catch-and-run to defeat the Buccaneers in Week 5. He ended the year with seven receptions for 131 yards.

Hodge made his first Pro Bowl as a special teamer in 2024. He was on the field for 54 percent of Atlanta’s special teams snaps and 20 percent of the club’s offensive snaps.

In 106 games for the Rams, Browns, Lions, and Falcons, Hodge has caught 64 passes for 995 yards with two TDs.