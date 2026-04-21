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FB Jack Westover re-signs with the Patriots

  
Published April 21, 2026 05:08 PM

The Patriots have fullback Jack Westover back on their roster.

Westover signed his exclusive rights free agent tender from the team on Tuesday. That tender prohibited Westover from speaking with other teams and the start of New England’s offseason program marked a sensible time for him to formally re-sign with the team.

Westover entered the NFL as a tight end, but moved to fullback last year. He appeared in every game last season and caught one pass in the regular season as well as one in the playoffs.

The Patriots signed Reggie Gilliam as a free agent last month, so the two men are now set to compete for playing time on the Patriots offense this season.