Fights break out between players at Giants OTAs

Fights between teammates are a fairly routine occurrence during padded training camp practices that feature contact, but they are a bit rarer when players are working without pads in non-contact OTAs.

The spring setting didn’t deter the Giants on Thursday, however. Reporters at the team’s practice sent word of a couple of fights that brought an end to the workout.

After edge rusher Brian Burns and tackle James Hudson, who is playing in place of first-team left tackle Andrew Thomas, did some pushing and shoving, edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux and right tackle Jermaine Eluemunor got into it on the next rep. Hudson grabbed Thibodeaux and Burns returned for the sideline to tackle Hudson before things finally got under control.

Teams have been disciplined for breaking the NFL’s rules barring contact at OTA practices. Given how things unfolded on Thursday, the Giants may be hearing from the league.