For first time ever, the 2026 World Cup final will have a Super Bowl-style halftime show

Next year, the FIFA World Cup is coming back to America. And the final match will be embracing an American tradition.

For the first time ever, the game will include a Super Bowl-style halftime show.

The list of artists for the halftime show for the match to be played at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey will be curated by Coldplay.

Coldplay headlined the Super Bowl 50 halftime show in Santa Clara, with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars.

“I can confirm the first ever half-time show at a FIFA World Cup final in New York New Jersey,” FIFA president Gianni Infantino said. “This will be a historic moment for the FIFA World Cup and a show befitting the biggest sporting event in the world.”

The standard halftime is 15 minutes. Whether the break will be extended has not been announced.

All due respect to the Super Bowl, the FIFA World Cup final is indeed the biggest sporting event in the world. The 2022 World Cup final had 1.2 BILLION worldwide viewers, roughly 10 times the amount of this year’s Super Bowl audience.