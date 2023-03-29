 Skip navigation
Former Bills defensive tackle Mike Kadish dies

  
Published March 29, 2023 04:19 PM
Buffalo Bills v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 22: (EDITORS NOTE: Image has been shot in black and white. Color version not available.) Defensive lineman Mike Kadish #71 of the Buffalo Bills pursues running back Franco Harris #32 of the Pittsburgh Steelers as offensive lineman Gerry Mullins #72 of the Steelers follows the play during a playoff game at Three Rivers Stadium on December 22, 1974 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Bills 32-14. (Photo by George Gojkovich/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Bills defensive tackle Mike Kadish died March 19 in Longboat Key, Florida, Mark Gaughan of The Buffalo News reports. Kadish was 72.

He played nine of his 10 seasons in Buffalo and retired after the 1981 season.

The Dolphins made Kadish a first-round draft pick in 1972 after a standout career at Notre Dame. He spent his rookie season on Miami’s taxi squad before the Dolphins traded him to the Bills before the start of the 1973 season.

Kadish played 127 games with 79 starts and recorded 30.5 sacks, according to Pro Football Reference. (Sacks did not become an official NFL statistic until 1982.)

A native of Grand Rapids, Michigan, Kadish battled Parkinson’s for 28 years before his death. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Diane, and three sons.