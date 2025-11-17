Former Browns QB Bernie Kosar is having a liver transplant Monday

Plans for former Browns quarterback Bernie Kosar to have a liver transplant were scuttled last week, but Kosar announced on Sunday night that an operation is moving forward.

Kosar announced that he was scheduled for a Monday morning transplant and thanked his followers for their support. Kosar had multiple procedures last week to deal with internal bleeding after his transplant was called off because the donor organ was infected.

Kosar said last year that he has been dealing with Parkinson’s disease and cirrhosis of the liver.

After leading the University of Miami to a national championship, Kosar joined the Browns in the 1985 supplemental draft and remained in Cleveland for nine seasons. He also played for the Cowboys and Dolphins before retiring.