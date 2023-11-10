Former Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich dies at 41

Former Colts offensive lineman Matt Ulrich died Wednesday, team owner Jim Irsay announced. Ulrich was 41.

A cause of death was not announced.

“I am heartbroken to hear of the passing of Matt Ulrich. Matt was with us only two seasons, but left his mark on many,” Irsay posted on social media. “Great guy, I hear he was a great dad — and he was a Super Bowl champ. My prayers to his family.”

Ulrich played two NFL seasons — 2005-06 — both with the Colts and was a member of the Super Bowl XLI team.

Ulrich went undrafted coming out of Northwestern and signed with the Colts as a free agent. He made the team out of training camp and played 10 games over two seasons at guard.

His final game on an NFL roster was Feb. 4, 2007, when the Colts beat the Bears 29-17 to win the Super Bowl.

Ulrich was a player advisor for Harvard’s Football Players Health Study and a chief growth officer and partner for Profitable Ideas Exchange. He also was the head coach for Mountain Edge Athletics in Bozeman, Montana.

Friends of the Ulrich family set up a fundraiser for his wife and four sons, and donations thus far total more than $53,000.