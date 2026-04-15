Former Cowboys C John Fitzgerald dies at 77

John Fitzgerald, the starting center for the Dallas Cowboys for most of the 1970s, has died. He was 77.

A fourth-round pick in 1970 from Boston College, Fitzgerald played 11 years for the Cowboys. He became the starting center in 1973. Fitzgerald held that position through the 1980 season. He was on injured reserve in 1981, his final year in football.

Fitzgerald’s job became more complicated, and at the time unique, in 1975. That’s when legendary Cowboys coach Tom Landry brought back the shotgun formation to the NFL.

Starting that year, the Cowboys made it to the Super Bowl three times in four seasons.

Fitzgerald played in 137 regular-season games, with 109 starts. He also appeared in 19 postseason games, with 13 starts.

We extend our condolences to Fitzgerald’s family, friends, and teammates.