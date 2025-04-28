 Skip navigation
Former Packer Tom Brown dies at 84

  
Published April 28, 2025 01:35 PM

The Packers announced on Monday that their former safety Tom Brown died on April 23 at the age of 84.

Brown was a 1963 second-round pick of the team and made his debut in 1964 after playing for baseball’s Washington Senators in 1963. After one year as a reserve, Brown was a four-year starter for the Packers and he helped the team to three NFL championships over that run. The final two championships were capped by wins in the first two Super Bowls.

Vince Lombardi traded for Brown after becoming the head coach in Washington in 1969, but he only played one game for the team before needing shoulder surgery and he never played another down after being waived in 1970.

Brown had 13 interceptions, six fumble recoveries, and a fumble return for a touchdown during his NFL career.