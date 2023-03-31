 Skip navigation
Former Packers fullback John Brockington dies at 74

  
Published March 31, 2023 02:09 PM
John Brockington, running back for the Green Bay Packers

NEW ORLEANS - DECEMBER 17: John Brockington, running back for the Green Bay Packers, during the final NFL football game of the 1972 season against the New Orleans Saints in Tulane Stadium, New Orleans, Louisiana, December 17, 1972. The Green Bay Packers defeated the New Orleans Saints 30-20. (Photo by Ross Lewis/Getty Images)

Getty Images

Former Packers fullback John Brockington died Friday in San Diego, the team announced . He was 74.

The Packers drafted Brockington with the ninth overall choice in 1971, and he rushed for 1,105 yards in earning offensive rookie of the year honors his first season. It was the only season of his seven that he was named All-Pro and the first of three consecutive Pro Bowls as he opened his career with back-to-back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons.

He played every game his first six seasons.

Brockington finished his career with the Chiefs in 1977 after the Packers waived him after one game that season.

He earned induction into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1984, and his 5,024 rushing yards still rank fourth all-time in the team’s record book.