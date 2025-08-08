Former Packers WR Billy Howton dies at 95

Former Packers wide receiver Billy Howton died on August 4 at the age of 95.

Howton, who the Associated Press reports was believed to have been the oldest living NFL player, played for Green Bay from 1952 to 1958. He was a two-time All-Pro during that time and he caught 303 passes for 5,581 yards and 43 touchdowns. He still holds the franchise record for single-game receiving yards and was the first rookie to pick up more than 1,000 receiving yards in a season.

Howton was traded to the Browns ahead of Vince Lombardi’s first season with the Packers in 1959 and he finished has career by playing for the Cowboys from 1960 to 1963. He finished his career with 503 catches for 8,459 receiving yards, both of which ranked first in NFL history at the time of his retirement.

Those on-field exploits were joined by Howton’s work establishing the NFL Players Association. He helped found the group in the 1950s and served as the NFLPA president from 1958 to 1962.