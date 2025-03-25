Former Ravens, Michigan assistant Matt Weiss pleads not guilty to cyber fraud

Former Ravens and Michigan assistant Matt Weiss pleaded not guilty on Monday to 24 counts relating to cyber fraud.

Via Dan Wetzel of ESPN.com, Weiss was released on a $10,000 bond. He also was required to surrender his passport, and to allow officials to place software on his computer to monitor his Internet use.

Prosecutors allege that Weiss’s misconduct dates back to 2015. He allegedly accessed the personal accounts of “thousands” of NCAA student-athletes. He allegedly targeted specific female athletes, accessing personal and intimate photos and videos.

He allegedly exploited the Keffer Development Services system that keeps medical data for student-athletes at roughly 100 schools. He allegedly cracked Keffer’s code for obtaining and guessing passwords.

Weiss faces up to five years in prison and a $250,000 fine on 14 different charges, along with another two years behind bars on 10 additional charges.

Weiss has worked for both of the Harbaugh brothers. The relationship began with Jim at Stanford, from 2007 through 2008. Weiss then worked for John and the Ravens, from 2009 through 2020. Weiss rejoined Jim, at Michigan from 2021 through 2022.