Former Vikings first-rounder Doug Martin dies at 68

Former Vikings defensive lineman Doug Martin, the ninth overall pick in the 1980 draft, has died. He was 68.

Martin spent 10 years with the Vikings. He appeared in 126 regular-season games, with 94 starts.

In 1982, which was shortened to nine games due to a strike, Martin led the league with 11.5 sacks. He had a career-high 13 sacks in 1983.

Martin had 61.5 sacks for his career, which puts him at fourth on the team’s all-time sack list. He was on the last two Vikings teams that played outdoors, before the opening of the Metrodome in 1982.

His older brother, George, played for the Giants from 1975 through 1988.

We extend our condolences to Martin’s family, friends, and colleagues.