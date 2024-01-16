Four-time Pro Bowl quarterback Norm Snead dies at 84

Norm Snead, who played quarterback for five teams during a 16-year NFL career, has died at the age of 84.

Snead was a star quarterback at Wake Forest and was drafted by Washington with the second overall pick in the 1961 NFL draft. After making back-to-back Pro Bowls in 1962 and 1963, he was traded to the Eagles for future Hall of Fame quarterback Sonny Jergensen.

With the Eagles, Snead played seven seasons, making the Pro Bowl again in 1965, but Philadelphia was one of the worst teams in the NFL during his time there, and he was ultimately traded to the Vikings.

After one year with the Vikings, Snead was part of another trade for a future Hall of Fame quarterback when he was part of a package of players and picks sent to the Giants for Fran Tarkenton.

In his first year with the Giants, Snead made another Pro Bowl, and he led the league in completion percentage. But he didn’t play as well the next two years and ultimately was trade done more time, to the 49ers.

Snead retired after a final season with the Giants, in 1976 at the age of 37.