U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

U.S. Women's Open - Final Round
How to watch the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open: TV, live stream info, schedule, tee times and more
MLB: San Francisco Giants at Toronto Blue Jays
Blue Jays’ Guerrero announces Home Run Derby plans, homers in 2-1 win over Giants
NHL: Winnipeg Jets at Tampa Bay Lightning
Flat salary cap and lack of high-profile stars lessens focus on start of NHL free agency

nbc_nas_sales_creditone_chicago_230701.jpg
One Day to Go: Set the stage for Grant Park 220
nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish

Fox will break out a new graphics package and score bug during Super Bowl LVII

  
Published February 12, 2023 11:40 AM
nbc_pft_hutchinsonint_230210
February 10, 2023 12:49 PM
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson joins the set to reflect on his first year in the NFL, what he wants to improve on this offseason, and the differences between playing football in college and the pros.

The Super Bowl naturally is bigger than any other game. The network televising the game usually feels compelled to make it feel bigger, too.

Via Rob Tornoe of the Philadelphia Inquirer, Fox will unveil a new graphics package and score bug during Super Bowl LVII. There could be other new features, based on how the game goes.

There’s always something new ,” Fox producer Richie Zyontz said, per Tornoe. “How often those things actually get on TV depends on the game. We tend not to force stuff, and hope to use it wherever it works.”

Tornoe explains that Fox will have 44 manned cameras, twice as many as they have at a normal game. There will be 94 cameras in all.

Fox Sports executive producer Brad Zager told Andrew Marchand of the New York Post that the changes to the graphics won’t be as drastic as the revision made three years ago, during the most recent Fox Super Bowl. The change will “modernize” the look of the graphics and the bug.

Whatever it is, people will surely complain about it. And then they’ll get used to it, before finding something else to complain about.