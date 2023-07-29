 Skip navigation
Frank Gore will join the 49ers front office

  
Published July 29, 2023 10:49 AM

In the NFL, players don’t enter the Hall of Fame as a member of any specific team. That said, Frank Gore might literally be inducted into Canton as a 49er.

Via agent Malki Kawa, Gore has taken a job with the 49ers’ front office.

The specific job title and duties have not yet been revealed.

Gore spent 10 years with the 49ers. And, as he will argue when the question of his bronze-bust credentials are mentioned, he was for much of those years the only thing the team really had on offense — and he still thrived despite being the focal point of the defense’s attention.

Gore finished his career with exactly 16,000 rushing yards. He’s third on the all-time list, behind only Emmitt Smith and Walter Payton.

So, yes, in a couple of years, Gore should join the pantheon of football legends. Until then, he’ll be helping the 49ers do something legendary, in some capacity.