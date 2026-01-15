Fred Warner ruled out, Ricky Pearsall questionable for 49ers-Seahawks

It’s not much of a surprise, but the 49ers will not have linebacker Fred Warner for Saturday’s divisional round matchup with the Seahawks.

Head coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters in his Thursday press conference that Warner (ankle) will not be activated for the contest.

While San Francisco opened Warner’s 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve earlier this week, he has been a limited participant in practice.

Shanahan noted that Warner “looked good” in what he was able to do during practice. If the 49ers beat the Seahawks to advance to the NFC Championship Game, Shanahan is confident Warner will be able to play in that game.

Otherwise, on the injury front, safety Ji’Ayir Brown (hamstring) is also out.

Receiver Ricky Pearsall (knee), linebacker Dee Winters (ankle), linebacker Luke Gifford (quad), and receiver Jacob Cowing (hamstring) are questionable.