Free agent OG Dalton Risner to visit Bengals on Tuesday

  
Published August 18, 2025 05:08 PM

Free agent offensive guard Dalton Risner said in April he expected to sign soon. Better late than never.

The Bengals will host Risner on a free agent visit Tuesday, Jordan Schultz reports.

The Broncos and Vikings also had shown interest in Risner before training camp began.

Risner, 30, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Broncos in 2019. He played four years in Denver before signing with the Vikings in 2023.

He started the 2024 season on injured reserve but started the final eight games.

Risner appeared in 87 games with 81 starts in his career.