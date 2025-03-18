Free agent RB Travis Homer returning to Bears

Free agent running back Travis Homer is re-signing with the Bears on a one-year, $2 million deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

He re-joins a running back room that includes D’Andre Swift and Roschon Johnson.

Homer, 26, spent the past two seasons with the Bears. He played 26 games and had nine touches for 34 yards with eight special teams tackles.

Homer saw action on 81 offensive snaps and 419 on special teams the past two seasons.

He spent his first four seasons with the Seahawks after they made him a sixth-round pick in 2019.

In his career, Homer has 144 touches for 951 yards and three touchdowns with 39 special teams tackles.