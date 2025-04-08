Free agent S Sam Franklin agrees to one-year deal with Broncos

Free agent safety Sam Franklin has agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million with the Broncos, according to his agent, Harold Lewis.

Franklin, 29, spent the past five seasons in Carolina.

In 2024, he played 10 games, seeing action on four defensive snaps and 241 on special teams, while making eight tackles.

Franklin has appeared in 74 games in his career, with nine starts. He has played 782 defensive snaps and 1,327 on special teams and has 105 tackles, a sack, five pass breakups and an interception.