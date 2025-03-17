 Skip navigation
Free agent WR Michael Gallup to visit Seahawks

  
Published March 17, 2025 03:36 PM

The Seahawks are hosting wide receiver Michael Gallup on a free agent visit, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Gallup took a visit to Washington last week.

Gallup, who is attempting a comeback after retiring last offseason, was released by the Raiders from the reserve/retired list earlier this month.

Gallup, 29, signed a one-year contract worth up to $3 million with the Raiders last April. He was expected to compete for the team’s No. 3 receiver job.

But after participating in the Raiders’ organized team activities and minicamp, Gallup abruptly called it quits.

He had 266 receptions for 3,744 yards and 21 touchdowns in six seasons with the Cowboys, who released him March 15, 2024, in a cost-cutting move.

Gallup tore the anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee late in the 2021 season, but the Cowboys still signed him to a five-year, $57.5 million deal before the 2022 season. He could not get back to where he was before the injury, though, catching 73 passes for 842 yards and six touchdowns in 31 games in 2022-23.