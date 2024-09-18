Free food on Sunday night at Chiefs-Falcons game

On a night of self-induction, how about a little self-indulgence?

Via Sports Business Daily, every fan attending Sunday night’s Chiefs-Falcons game will receive free hot dogs, free bags of chips, and a free soda in a souvenir cup.

The move celebrates Falcons owner Arthur Blank’s entry into Ring of Honor maintained by the franchise he owns.

Making the food free is a nod to Blank’s decision to make the food cheap — far cheaper than most captive NFL audiences pay. Hot dogs are normally only $2.

In anticipation of the game, 100,000 hot dogs have been ordered. That’s 10 to 20 times the usual amount. For all of the 2023 season, 82,000 hot dogs were sold during Falcons home games.

There’s a two-per-person limit on hot dogs and chips, with unlimited refills on drinks.

Before eating the hot dogs, however, you might want to ask Mike Tomlin for the list of ingredients.