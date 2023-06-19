 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Katie Ledecky wins by 28 seconds to cap U.S. Swimming Championships
nbc_moto_redbudehl_230701.jpg
Jett Lawrence wins 10th straight moto at RedBud Pro Motocross, Haiden Deegan scores first 250 overall
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
NASCAR Xfinity Series The Loop 121
Chicago Xfinity race to resume Sunday

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pga_rocketmortgagerd3hl_230701.jpg
Highlights: Rocket Mortgage Classic, Round 3
oly_sww1500fr_nationals_230701_1920x1080.jpg
Ledecky glides to 1500m win at Nationals
nbc_golf_ussord3_230701.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 3

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Gardner Minshew: Anthony Richardson has been improving steadily

  
Published June 19, 2023 05:48 AM
frR0IJ9stbPQ
May 18, 2023 08:48 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Gardiner Minshew climbed to No. 34 on his Top 40 QB Countdown with his ability to have a high-level effect on the team, but remains a below-average runner.

Gardner Minshew may or may not begin the season as the Colts’ starting quarterback, but sooner than later the role is expected to go to No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson.

Even though Minshew is entering just his fifth season, he’s embraced the role of veteran mentor for the rookie quarterback. Richardson noted that he’s planning to get with Minshew to work in the time between the end of minicamp and start of training camp. And last week, Minshew said it’s been great to watch Richardson come along during the offseason program.

“First time kind of being the older guy, it’s a little bit different. It’s cool to be able to help,” Minshew said in his press conference. “Wherever I can, helping him — to see the things that he’s picking up, it’s exciting. I remember kind of doing the same stuff and remembering how hard, but also how fun it is when that starts clicking. It’s been cool to kind of see that part.

"[M]y performance doesn’t really have anything to do with his performance. I can go out there and be great and it’s not going to affect him. He can go out there and be great and it’s not going to affect me. So, I think our whole room is just pushing to be the best that we can be and that way serves the team the best we can.”

With Richardson, Minshew, and Sam Ehlinger on the roster, Minshew said all three quarterbacks have been supportive of each other, which has created some good energy. But Richardson has been trying to make the most of his opportunity.

“It’s been cool to see him — he studies hard, he picks it up, he wants to learn,” Minshew said. “So, he’s been doing a great job there. He has been improving steadily and I think he will continue to.”