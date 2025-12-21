Gardner Minshew questioanble to return with knee injury

The Chiefs are dealing with another injury at quarterback.

Gardner Minshew is questionable to return with a knee injury suffered during the first half of Kansas City’s matchup with Tennessee.

Minshew had looked like he’d been hobbled at the end of the team’s first drive, but initially stayed in the game. But new backup Chris Oladokun ended up coming in for him on Kansas City’s fifth offensive possession, leading the team to a field goal.

Minshew was 3-of-8 for 15 yards at the time of his exit.

Tight end Noah Gray is Kansas City’s emergency third quarterback, should something happen to Oladokun.

Additionally, Titans cornerback Marcus Harris is questionable to return with a knee injury.