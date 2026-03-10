Geno Smith on trade to Jets: Complete full circle moment

Geno Smith is headed back to his first NFL team.

The Raiders and Jets have agreed to a trade that will send Smith back to the AFC East team that took him in the second round of the 2013 draft. Smith was the starter right out of the game, but threw 34 interceptions in 30 games and his run with the first team was short-circuited when teammate IK Enemkpali broke his jaw with a punch in the locker room ahead of the 2015 season.

Smith spent two more years with the Jets and four years as a backup before becoming the starter for the Seahawks in 2022. He moved on to the Raiders last season and will now go pack to his starting line.

“Complete full circle moment back to where it all began,” Smith told Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. “I’m excited to connect with my new teammates and coaches and everyone in the building as well as build a new relationship with the fan base and community.”

Smith did not play well for the Raiders in 2025, but the Jets are rolling the dice that he can turn things around one more time to author another improbable chapter in his career.