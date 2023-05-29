 Skip navigation
George Pickens aims for Pro Bowl after getting “snubbed” last year

  
Published May 29, 2023 06:21 PM
Detroit Lions v Pittsburgh Steelers

PITTSBURGH, PA - AUGUST 28: George Pickens #14 of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on during the game against the Detroit Lions at Acrisure Stadium on August 28, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

George Pickens got his career off to a solid start.

The Steelers receiver caught 52 passes for 801 yards and four touchdowns in 17 games last season. He finished 81 yards behind Diontae Johnson for most receiving yards on his team, and his receptions ranked third.

Pickens wants more in 2023.

“Year two goals are Pro Bowl, and I feel like last year I feel like I got snubbed , because there wasn’t a lot of guys in there at the Pro Bowl that excited me,” Pickens told Bo Marchionte of college2pro.com. “Then, [I want to go to] the Super Bowl. The two bowls. A lot of RAC, run after catch. Two bowls for sure.”

Three receivers earned offensive rookie of the year votes, including Garrett Wilson, who won the award. Pickens wasn’t one of them. His teammate, quarterback Kenny Pickett, finished sixth in the voting.

Pickens ranked 38th in receiving yards in the league and did not rank in the top 50 in receptions or receiving touchdowns. The Pro Bowl receivers were Miami’s Tyreek Hill, Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, Las Vegas’ Davante Adams and Cincinnati’s Ja’Marr Chase. Pickens has an argument over none of them.

But players have to have confidence in themselves and a belief they are the best. They also need goals.

Pickens has established his. Now, will he accomplish them?