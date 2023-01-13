Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones declares for NFL draft

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones announced his intention to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

His decision was expected as he projects as a first-round selection.

“I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL draft and begin this next chapter of my career,” Jones wrote on social media. “I am excited to see what God has in store for me.”

The Bulldogs allowed only nine sacks of Stetson Bennett in their undefeated season that delivered a second national championship in two years.

Jones started all 15 games at left tackle and earned All-SEC honors. He also started every game in 2021, including four starts at left tackle.

Jones appeared in two games during his freshman season in 2020.

Other Georgia players headed to the NFL are defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo, defensive end Nolan Smith, tight end Darnell Washington, safety Christopher Smith, running back Kenny McIntosh, kicker Jack Podlesny, outside linebacker Robert Beal and Bennett.