 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones declares for NFL draft

  
Published January 13, 2023 02:19 PM
nbc_bfa_howtoravens_230113
January 13, 2023 03:45 PM
Michael Holley and Jim Trotter unpack Lamar Jackson’s comments on his PCL injury and ponder what the perception of Jackson is in the Ravens organization and around the league.

Georgia offensive tackle Broderick Jones announced his intention to forgo his remaining college eligibility and enter the 2023 NFL draft.

His decision was expected as he projects as a first-round selection.

“I have decided to declare for the 2023 NFL draft and begin this next chapter of my career,” Jones wrote on social media. “I am excited to see what God has in store for me.”

The Bulldogs allowed only nine sacks of Stetson Bennett in their undefeated season that delivered a second national championship in two years.

Jones started all 15 games at left tackle and earned All-SEC honors. He also started every game in 2021, including four starts at left tackle.

Jones appeared in two games during his freshman season in 2020.

Other Georgia players headed to the NFL are defensive tackle Jalen Carter, cornerback Kelee Ringo, defensive end Nolan Smith, tight end Darnell Washington, safety Christopher Smith, running back Kenny McIntosh, kicker Jack Podlesny, outside linebacker Robert Beal and Bennett.