Top News

Chicago Buckingham Fountain
Friday 5: Chicago Street Race just part of significant change to the schedule
Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim v Texas Rangers
Mike Trout elected to 11th All-Star Game, 4 Texas players chosen to start
Shohei Ohtani
Shohei Ohtani hits Angels-record 14th homer in June in 9-7 loss to the White Sox

Top Clips

nbc_golf_pgachamp_ussenioropenrd1hl_230629.jpg
Highlights: U.S. Senior Open, Round 1
oly_sww100bu_nationals_230629_1920x1080.jpg
Huske hangs on to win 100m fly in close finish
oly_swm400im_nationals_230629_1920x1080_2239707203506.jpg
Foster narrowly beats Kalisz for 400 IM title

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Georgia tight end Darnell Washington declares for 2023 NFL Draft

  
Published January 12, 2023 02:36 PM
January 12, 2023 03:06 PM
Matthew Berry, Jay Croucher and Lawrence Jackson Jr. review the latest Rotoworld Headlines and break down the Commanders and Jets' offensive coordinator changes, Derek Carr's exit from the Raiders and more.

Georgia tight end Darnell Washington is entering the 2023 NFL Draft, having announced his decision Thursday to forgo his remaining college eligibility.

“To DAWG nation: Thank you for the consistent support. You are the best in the world and it was an honor to play in front of you,” Washington wrote on social media. “My time in Athens has come to an end as I work to pursue my dreams of playing in the NFL. I’m excited to announce that I will be declaring for the NFL draft.”

Washington finished his junior season with 28 receptions for 454 yards and two touchdowns.

In three seasons, Washington made 45 receptions for 774 yards and three touchdowns.

He is projected as an early round draft pick.

Washington joins teammates Jalen Carter and Kelee Ringo in declaring for the draft after their third seasons. Stetson Bennett, Chris Smith, Robert Beal, Kenny McIntosh and Jack Podlesny also are headed to the NFL from the back-to-back national champions.