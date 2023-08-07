 Skip navigation
Giants activate A’Shawn Robinson, Marcus McKethan off PUP list

  
Published August 7, 2023 10:01 AM

The Giants are getting healthier as they prepare to practice with the Lions this week.

Per multiple reporters, head coach Brian Daboll said in his Monday morning press conference that defensive tackle A’Shawn Robinson and guard Marcus McKethan are coming off the physically unable to perform list.

Robinson was recovering from a torn meniscus that sidelined him for the last seven games of last season.

McKethan, a fifth-round pick in last year’s draft, tore his ACL during 2022 training camp.

Daboll also noted that while right tackle Evan Neal is still in concussion protocol, he will travel with the team to Detroit.

Defensive lineman D.J. Davidson, cornerback Aaron Robinson, and receiver Wan’Dale Robinson remain on the Giants’ PUP list.