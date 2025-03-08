Giants agree to three-year deal with P Jamie Gillan

The Giants are bringing back their punter.

Per Tom Pelissero of NFL Media, New York is signing Jamie Gillan to a three-year deal.

The initial report notes Gillan’s contract is worth up to $10.2 million.

Gillan, 27, was set to become an unrestricted free agent next week. He will instead continue with New York, where he’s been the punter for the last three seasons.

In 13 games in 2024, Gillan averaged 43.7 yards per punt with a 40.5-yard net average. Of his 56 punts, 48.2 percent were downed inside the 20 with just two going for a touchback.