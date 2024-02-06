Giants announce Shane Bowen as defensive coordinator

The Giants officially have their new defensive coordinator.

The team announced the hiring of Shane Bowen on Tuesday. Word that the two sides were close to finalizing a deal came on Monday.

Bowen ran the defense for the Titans for the last three seasons under head coach Mike Vrabel, but Vrabel was fired after the end of the 2023 season and Bowen is also moving on as a result of the deal.

The Giants’ announcement of the move notes that the Titans ranked first in the league in red zone scoring, goal-to-go scoring, and third-down conversation rate in the red zone in the regular season. They were 16th in points allowed and 18th in yards allowed while the Giants were 26th and 27th in those two metrics.