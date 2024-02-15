Giants announce three members of coaching staff

The Giants announced three more members of Brian Daboll’s coaching staff on Thursday.

Frank Pirano has been named the team’s new director of strength and conditioning. Pirano spent the last five years with the Titans and he spent the last two seasons in the same role that he will fill with the Giants.

Pirano is the fourth member of the Titans’ 2023 staff to join the Giants this year. Defensive coordinator Shane Bowen, tight ends coach Tim Kelly, and defensive assistant Zak Kuhr are the others.

The Giants also announced that Mike Adams will be the assistant secondary coach after serving as an assistant special teams coach last year. Drew Wilson will move from assistant strength and conditioning coach to the assistant director of that department.