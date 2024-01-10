Giants announced they’ve mutually parted ways with Wink Martindale

Wink Martindale has officially departed the Giants.

New York announced on Wednesday that the organization and Martindale have “mutually agreed to part ways.”

The relationship between the now-former defensive coordinator and the organization was likely untenable after Martindale reportedly cursed out head coach Brian Daboll when Martindale learned of Daboll’s planned staff changes.

Martindale came to the Giants in 2022 as defensive coordinator after spending 2012-2021 with the Ravens. He was the team’s linebackers coach through 2017 before being promoted to defensive coordinator in 2018.

Martindale, 60, will likely be a hot name as a defensive coordinator candidate for teams with a vacancy at the position.