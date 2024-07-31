Giants claim CB Mario Goodrich off of waivers

Cornerback Mario Goodrich was waived by the Eagles on Tuesday, but he won’t have to travel far to continue his bid to make an NFL roster.

Goodrich’s agents told Mike Garafolo of NFL Media that their client has been claimed off of waivers by the Giants. Goodrich will now make the short trip from Philadelphia to East Rutherford, New Jersey to join his new team.

Goodrich signed with the Eagles after going undrafted out of Clemson in 2022 and he played in four games for the team last year. He started one of those contests and recorded five tackles.

The Giants have Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Nick McCloud, Tre Hawkins, Darnay Holmes, Tre Herndon, and third-round pick Dru Phillips among the corners competing for playing time.