Giants DC Shane Bowen tells his players to “be a damn pirate”

It’s time for the Giants to break out the puffy shirts.

Giants defenders have celebrated turnovers during their organized team activities by depositing footballs into a treasure chest and defensive coordinator Shane Bowen was asked about the new tradition during a press conference this week. Bowen said he got inspiration from his son playing on the Pirates in his tee-ball league and he’s using the chest to motivate players after the Giants forced just 15 turnovers a year ago.

“The main thing is emphasizing takeaways,” Bowen said, via a transcript from the team. “We got to get better at takeaways. Somehow got the idea of piracy, violent, attacking to steal possessions or goods, right? You’ll hear our guys say it. I say it ad nauseum: Be a damn pirate. We got to find ways to get the ball. And, again, you get what you emphasize. We’re making it a priority this year to make sure we find ways to get the ball.”

Bowen noted that 12 of the 14 playoff teams — the Buccaneers, who have a pirate ship in their stadium, were tied for 16th — were in the top half of the league in turnovers last season and the Giants are trying to get back to the postseason for the first time since 2022. If they pull it off, eyepatches, parrots on shoulders and peglegs may be common sights around MetLife Stadium.