Giants fire Brian Daboll

Brian Daboll’s tenure as the head coach of the New York Giants has come to an end.

Daboll was fired today, one day after a loss to the Bears that was the latest in the Giants’ string of blown leads this season.

The Giants are 2-8 this season and 20-40-1 in Daboll’s three and a half seasons as head coach. Daboll also went 1-1 in the playoffs after his first season at the helm of the Giants in 2022, a surprisingly successful debut that got Daboll plenty of credit. But the Giants never again were playoff contenders with Daboll as their head coach.

This season was marred by injuries, including a concussion suffered by the Giants’ promising rookie quarterback, Jaxson Dart, during Sunday’s loss. Giants ownership may have decided that firing Daboll now is the best way to help Dart develop, hopefully under an interim head coach who will do a better job of protecting him.

That interim head coach has not yet been named. But Daboll is done.