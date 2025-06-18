 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants have no concern about Malik Nabers being ready for camp

  
Published June 18, 2025 11:40 AM

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been sidelined by a toe injury this spring, but there’s no expectation that it will continue to be a problem this summer.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a press conference on Wednesday that the team has no concern about Nabers’s availability for training camp. Nabers has dealt with the toe issue since he was at LSU and the team believes that the rest this spring was the best course of action to keep it from impacting his regular season.

Nabers set a record for rookie receptions with 109 catches last season.

Once Nabers is on the field, his chief priority will be building chemistry with the team’s new quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Wilson is set to be the starter to open the season, but Nabers and Dart will be playing together a lot in the future if Dart develops as the Giants hope he will.