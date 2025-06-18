Giants have no concern about Malik Nabers being ready for camp

Giants wide receiver Malik Nabers has been sidelined by a toe injury this spring, but there’s no expectation that it will continue to be a problem this summer.

Head coach Brian Daboll said at a press conference on Wednesday that the team has no concern about Nabers’s availability for training camp. Nabers has dealt with the toe issue since he was at LSU and the team believes that the rest this spring was the best course of action to keep it from impacting his regular season.

Nabers set a record for rookie receptions with 109 catches last season.

Once Nabers is on the field, his chief priority will be building chemistry with the team’s new quarterbacks Russell Wilson, Jameis Winston, and first-round pick Jaxson Dart. Wilson is set to be the starter to open the season, but Nabers and Dart will be playing together a lot in the future if Dart develops as the Giants hope he will.