Giants kick off third round with DT Darius Alexander

The Giants didn’t have a pick in the second round of the draft due to their trade for quarterback Jaxson Dart on Thursday night, but they got back into the mix to kick off the third round.

They used the 65th overall pick to select defensive tackle Darius Alexander. He joins third-overall pick Abdul Carter as additions to the defense for the Giants.

Alexander started 12 games at Toledo last year and finished the season with 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in the team’s bowl game.

Dexter Lawrence is the key member of the Giants’ interior defensive line and Alexander will try to provide a complement to his new teammate.