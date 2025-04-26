 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_olinemenfavorv2_250425.jpg
Offensive linemen were in favor in first round
sharpeflorio.jpg
How Sharpe’s legal situation affects employment
pearcefalcons.jpg
Falcons win award for ‘weirdest’ draft trade

Other PFT Content

91st Allstate Sugar Bowl - Notre Dame v Georgia
Lions trade up to No. 57 for Georgia guard Tate Ratledge
NFL Scouting Combine
Seahawks add TE Elijah Arroyo with 50th pick
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants kick off third round with DT Darius Alexander

  
Published April 25, 2025 09:31 PM

The Giants didn’t have a pick in the second round of the draft due to their trade for quarterback Jaxson Dart on Thursday night, but they got back into the mix to kick off the third round.

They used the 65th overall pick to select defensive tackle Darius Alexander. He joins third-overall pick Abdul Carter as additions to the defense for the Giants.

Alexander started 12 games at Toledo last year and finished the season with 40 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and 3.5 sacks. He also returned an interception for a touchdown in the team’s bowl game.

Dexter Lawrence is the key member of the Giants’ interior defensive line and Alexander will try to provide a complement to his new teammate.