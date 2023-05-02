Giants pick up Andrew Thomas’ 2024 option

The Giants like what they’ve seen from left tackle Andrew Thomas over his first three seasons and they’ve signed up for at least two more years.

The team announced on Tuesday morning that they have exercised their option on Thomas’ contract for the 2024 season. The move guarantees Thomas a salary of $14.175 million.

Picking up the option was likely an easy call for the Giants. Thomas has been a starter since joining the team and is coming off his best season as he was named a second-team All-Pro while helping the Giants advance to the divisional round of the playoffs.

With the option exercised, the Giants know they have Thomas under contract through next season but it would not come as a big surprise if they opted to use this as a springboard to a longer deal that keeps Thomas in the fold well beyond 2024.