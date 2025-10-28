Giants place RB Cam Skattebo on IR, claim CB Jarrick Bernard-Converse off waivers

Giants rookie running back Cam Skattebo underwent season-ending surgery on his dislocated ankle on Sunday.

Skattebo finishes his season with 125 touches for 617 yards and seven touchdowns.

The Giants placed Skattebo on injured reserve on Tuesday.

They used his roster spot to claim cornerback Jarrick Bernard-Converse off waivers from the Browns.

Bernard-Converse played only five defensive snaps in five games for the Browns this season and has only 15 defensive snaps in three career seasons. He has 241 career special teams snaps.

The Jets made him a sixth-round pick in 2023. After spending the first two years of his career with the Jets, Bernard-Converse was waived out of the preseason and claimed by the Browns.