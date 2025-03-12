Giants re-sign Ihmir Smith-Marsette

Wide receiver/kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a chance to hear from other teams, but he’ll be staying with the Giants.

The Giants announced that they re-signed Smith-Marsette on Wednesday afternoon. The team did not announce any terms of the deal.

Smith-Marsette joined the Giants last year and played in 15 games. He had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a late-season win over the Colts and averaged 34.6 yards on kickoff returns. Smith-Marsette also returned punts and he took one of those back for a score while with the Panthers in 2023.

Smith-Marsette only played seven offensive snaps in 2024, but has 14 catches for 182 yards.