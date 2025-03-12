 Skip navigation
49ers remain favored in NFC West after mass exodus
Fields gives Jets flexibility in 2025 NFL Draft
WAS setting offense up for success in offseason

Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Deebo Samuel says he weighed 225 pounds last year, 10 pounds above his listed weight
Giants re-sign Ihmir Smith-Marsette

  
Published March 12, 2025 04:44 PM

Wide receiver/kick returner Ihmir Smith-Marsette had a chance to hear from other teams, but he’ll be staying with the Giants.

The Giants announced that they re-signed Smith-Marsette on Wednesday afternoon. The team did not announce any terms of the deal.

Smith-Marsette joined the Giants last year and played in 15 games. He had a 100-yard kickoff return for a touchdown in a late-season win over the Colts and averaged 34.6 yards on kickoff returns. Smith-Marsette also returned punts and he took one of those back for a score while with the Panthers in 2023.

Smith-Marsette only played seven offensive snaps in 2024, but has 14 catches for 182 yards.