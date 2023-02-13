 Skip navigation
Giants re-sign Lawrence Cager

  
Published February 13, 2023 11:07 AM
Giants tight end Lawrence Cager was scheduled to become an exclusive rights free agent. He won’t, though, after re-signing with the Giants.

The team announced the signing Monday.

Cager, a midseason addition after being released by the Jets, played in six regular-season games with three starts for the Giants in 2022. He caught 13 passes for 118 yards and a touchdown.

Cager also appeared in the Giants’ two postseason contests and totaled two catches for 20 yards.

After going undrafted out of Georgia in 2020, Cager has had two stints with the Jets and one with the Browns.