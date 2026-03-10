 Skip navigation
Giants re-sign LB Caleb Murphy

  
Published March 10, 2026 03:30 PM

The Giants claimed linebacker Caleb Murphy off of waivers late in the 2025 season and he’s set for a longer run with the team in 2026.

The Giants announced that they have re-signed Murphy on Tuesday afternoon. He was set to be an exclusive rights free agent this offseason.

Murphy opened the 2025 season with the Chargers and joined the Patriots after being waived in October. He signed with the Titans after going undrafted in 2023 and joined the Chargers during the 2024 campaign.

Murphy had 14 tackles and a half-sack in 11 games last season. He had five tackles in eight games for the Chargers and Titans.