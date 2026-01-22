Giants request OC interview with Ravens assistant head coach Willie Taggart
The Giants have started letting go of coaches from their 2025 staff and they’ve also started the process of filling John Harbaugh’s first staff.
Their first target is a coach Harbaugh knows well. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Ravens assistant head coach/running backs coach Willie Taggart.
Taggart joined the Ravens as a position coach in 2023 and added the assistant head coach title in 2025. He was previously a head coach at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic.
Reports have indicated that Todd Monken is Harbaugh’s preferred choice at offensive coordinator. Monken had a second interview for the Browns’ head coaching job this week, but his availability would likely make Taggart a candidate for a different role with the Giants in 2026.