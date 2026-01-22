 Skip navigation
Giants request OC interview with Ravens assistant head coach Willie Taggart

  
Published January 22, 2026 08:42 AM

The Giants have started letting go of coaches from their 2025 staff and they’ve also started the process of filling John Harbaugh’s first staff.

Their first target is a coach Harbaugh knows well. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that they have requested an interview with Ravens assistant head coach/running backs coach Willie Taggart.

Taggart joined the Ravens as a position coach in 2023 and added the assistant head coach title in 2025. He was previously a head coach at Western Kentucky, South Florida, Oregon, Florida State, and Florida Atlantic.

Reports have indicated that Todd Monken is Harbaugh’s preferred choice at offensive coordinator. Monken had a second interview for the Browns’ head coaching job this week, but his availability would likely make Taggart a candidate for a different role with the Giants in 2026.