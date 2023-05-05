Giants sign three 2023 draft picks

With rookie minicamp beginning on Friday, the Giants have taken care of some business and signed three of their 2023 draft picks.

New York has signed running back Eric Gray, cornerback Tre Hawkins, and defensive back Gervarrius Owens, the team announced.

Gray was the 172nd overall pick in the fifth round after rushing for 1,366 yards with 11 touchdowns at Oklahoma last year. He spent his first two collegiate seasons at Tennessee.

Hawkins was the 209th overall pick in the sixth round out of Old Dominion. He recorded 133 tackles, 13 passes defensed, two interceptions, three forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, and a blocked kick in his 25 games for the program.

Owens was the 254th pick in the seventh round — New York’s final selection in 2023. He appeared in 46 games with 42 starts for Houston, earning first-team All-AAC honors in 2021 and second-team honors in 2022.

New York has four remaining draft picks to sign, including first-round cornerback Deonte Banks.