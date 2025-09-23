 Skip navigation
Giants to add K Younghoe Koo to practice squad

  
Published September 23, 2025 02:27 PM

Kicker Younghoe Koo has found a new home.

After he was released by the Falcons last week, Koo is signing with the Giants’ practice squad, according to a report from NFL Media.

Koo, 31, was replaced after missing a potential game-tying field goal to end the game against the Buccaneers in Week 1. He was then released before Atlanta’s Week 3 matchup against Carolina.

With Giants kicker Graham Gano dealing with a groin injury suffered during pregame warmups on Sunday — and potentially headed to injured reserve — Koo provides some needed experienced insurance. The club already had Jude McAtamney on its practice squad, but he’s kicked in only one regular-season game.

To this point, there’s been no word whether New York will release McAtamney from the practice squad to add Koo.

Koo has made 85.8 percent of his career field goals along with 96.2 percent of extra points. But he had his worst season in 2024, missing 11 field-goal attempts — six of which were from 49 yards or fewer.