Giants trade up to No. 25, select QB Jaxson Dart

  
Published April 24, 2025 10:58 PM

The Giants have traded back into the first round, acquiring the No. 25 overall pick from the Texans.

New York has selected quarterback Jaxson Dart with the pick.

Dart, 21, spent the last three seasons at Ole Miss after playing his first college season at USC. He was a first-team All-SEC selection in 2024, leading the conference in passing yards and setting a program record. He ended the year having completed 69 percent of his passes for 4,279 yards with 29 touchdowns and six interceptions. He also rushed for 495 yards with three TDs.

Dart will now enter a QBs room led by Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston with a chance to be the team’s quarterback of the future.

By trading back into the first round for Dart, the Giants have secured the right to exercise or decline a fifth-year option on Dart’s rookie contract.

In exchange for No. 25 overall, Houston will receive No. 34 in the second round, No. 99 in the third round, and a 2026 third-round pick.