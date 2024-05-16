Giants unveil alternate uniforms to commemorate 100th anniversary

The Giants will be celebrating their 100th anniversary this season and an alternate uniform will be part of that effort.

The team unveiled that look on Thursday and it’s a big departure from what we’ve grown accustomed to teams wearing in the modern era. The “Century Red” look features red jerseys with a blue midsection underneath white numbers. There is also a special 100th season patch on the upper left.

It is a replica of the jerseys that the Giants wore in 1933, when they advanced to the first NFL Championship Game. They will also wear tan pants with red and blue striped pants that are a throwback to the team’s 1925 uniforms.

The Giants will also be wearing alternate helmets that resemble the winged helmets made famous by Michigan, but in red and blue rather than maize and blue. The team wore a similar look with leather helmets during the 1938 season.

The Giants say they plan to wear the uniforms for up to two games this season and the unusual look is sure to elicit some strong reactions whenever the team breaks it out.