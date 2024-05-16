 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_rookieqbs_240516.jpg
Mapping out rookie QB debuts for 2024
nbc_pft_week1_240516.jpg
Unpacking top Week 1 matchups to watch
nbc_pft_hardknockgiants_240516.jpg
Giants to be featured on new offseason hard Knocks

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants unveil alternate uniforms to commemorate 100th anniversary

  
Published May 16, 2024 10:27 AM

The Giants will be celebrating their 100th anniversary this season and an alternate uniform will be part of that effort.

The team unveiled that look on Thursday and it’s a big departure from what we’ve grown accustomed to teams wearing in the modern era. The “Century Red” look features red jerseys with a blue midsection underneath white numbers. There is also a special 100th season patch on the upper left.

It is a replica of the jerseys that the Giants wore in 1933, when they advanced to the first NFL Championship Game. They will also wear tan pants with red and blue striped pants that are a throwback to the team’s 1925 uniforms.

The Giants will also be wearing alternate helmets that resemble the winged helmets made famous by Michigan, but in red and blue rather than maize and blue. The team wore a similar look with leather helmets during the 1938 season.

The Giants say they plan to wear the uniforms for up to two games this season and the unusual look is sure to elicit some strong reactions whenever the team breaks it out.