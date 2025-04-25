Giants will exercise fifth-year option on Kayvon Thibodeaux

With Abdul Carter is in, Kayvon Thibodeaux is out, right?

Wrong. At least not yet.

Promptly after picking defensive end Abdul Carter, Giants G.M. Joe Schoen said that the Giants will be picking up the fifth-year option on defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. It guarantees his salary through 2026.

That gives the Giants a glut of pass rushers — Carter, Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns.

But that’s what a team needs. A rotations of guys who can pressure the quarterback and wear down a five-man offensive line over the course of a game. With defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, it gives the Giants the kind of pass rush that could make a difference.

Now, if they could only get a long-term answer at quarterback, they might be ready to compete.