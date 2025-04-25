 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_willcampbell_250424.jpg
Patriots boost O-line with Campbell at No. 4
nbc_pft_carter_250424.jpg
Giants pick ‘special’ edge rusher in Carter
nbc_pft_travistrade_250424.jpg
Jags trade up with Browns for two-way star Hunter

Other PFT Content

San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
Through three weeks, the UFL TV audience was down by a third in comparison to 2024
San Antonio Brahmas v Michigan Panthers
UFL, players finally reach deal on new CBA
Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Giants will exercise fifth-year option on Kayvon Thibodeaux

  
Published April 24, 2025 09:06 PM

With Abdul Carter is in, Kayvon Thibodeaux is out, right?

Wrong. At least not yet.

Promptly after picking defensive end Abdul Carter, Giants G.M. Joe Schoen said that the Giants will be picking up the fifth-year option on defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux. It guarantees his salary through 2026.

That gives the Giants a glut of pass rushers — Carter, Thibodeaux, and Brian Burns.

But that’s what a team needs. A rotations of guys who can pressure the quarterback and wear down a five-man offensive line over the course of a game. With defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence, it gives the Giants the kind of pass rush that could make a difference.

Now, if they could only get a long-term answer at quarterback, they might be ready to compete.